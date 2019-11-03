Foggy start, but it will clear to a bright day in the north west

Today, according to Met Éireann, will be mainly dry across Ulster. There'll be patches of dense fog in many areas this morning. These will gradually clear by early afternoon. Some brighter intervals will develop in places. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with mostly moderate westerly breezes. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain at times. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

TOMORROW

Monday will continue mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain through the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with mostly moderate northerly breezes.



