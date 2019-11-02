Gaoth Dobhair singer Máire Ní Choilm wins the Corn Uí Riada at Oireachtas na Gaeilge

Gaoth Dobhair singer Máire Ní Choilm has won an Corn Uí Riada at Oireachtas na Gaeilge.

Hundreds of people from the Donegal Gaeltacht are present in the capital this evening.

There was thunderous applause as Máire made her way to the stage after the results were announced.

After accepting the cup, Máire was invited to sing again.

She paid tribute to all her family and to her relations in Gaoth Dobhair adding that they are always in her heart.

It is certain that Donegal competitors will join with Máire in her celebrations tonight.

Go mbeidh oíche ar dóigh agaibh uilig.