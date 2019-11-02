MEP Matt Carthy slams 2021 CAP cut proposal

MEP Matt Carthy has hit out at European Commission proposals to slash the CAP budget in 2021.



The Sinn Féin politician, who is a member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture and Rural Development committee, has called on the Irish Government to reject this move and to clarify that it will not support any EU long term budget proposal that includes a reduced provision for the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP).



He said: “The European Commission is proposing that the current CAP roll over until 2022 but with a reduced budget in line with their stated long-term proposals. This is unacceptable. The Commission is attempting to use the transition period to clear the ground for long term cuts to direct payments and rural development schemes. Essentially, they suggest a continuation of the current CAP programme for an extra year but with the budgetary reductions they are proposing for the next CAP programming period of 2021-2017."



He said that this would see Irish farmers lose €97 million in payments and would impact severally on the rural communities that depend on them.

"Every farm family will be affected and every rural community will pay the price. This proposal must be rejected by the Irish government. This is currently only a draft proposal but it will become a reality very quickly if the Irish Government fail to apply sufficient pressure in the European Council," he said.



