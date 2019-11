A road closure operation comes into effect from Monday, November 4 on the Cashel, Gortahork, L-1113-1& 2 Tullaghabegley Road.

It will last until Friday, December 20 to facilitate water mains replacement scheme at the Cashel outlet.

The diversion routes are:

R256 / N56 / L1093 / L5113 or R256 / N56 / L1123 / L5063

Please allow extra time for your journeys.