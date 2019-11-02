NEWS
Road Works N56 Drumbeigh – Inver Road Scheme
Stop and Go scheme in place from Monday
Road improvement works have now commenced on the section of road from Inver Bridge towards the Cranny Road Area on the N56 Drumbeigh – Inver Road Scheme, which will have a construction duration of approximately two months.
Intermittent stop and go will be in place for the duration starting from this coming Monday November 4.
Delays and minor disruptions are to be expected
