Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, November 2

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patricia Cunningham, Church Road, Killybegs

- Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island

- Matthew Lennon Ardfarna, Bundoran and St. Mullins, Carlow

- Mickey Cannon, Baltoney, Gortahork

- Michael Grady, Fycorrenagh, Letterkenny, formerly Carracastle, County Mayo

- Heather Stevenson, née McMurray, Coventry, England and late of Ballinakillew, Laghey

Patricia Cunningham, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has occured of Patricia Cunningham, Church Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her residence today, Saturday, November 2 from 11am to 11pm.

Removal tomorrow, Sunday morning, November 3 at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church Killybegs for 11am for Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or McBrearty Undertakers.



Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island.

Reposing at her daughter Paula's home in Swords on Sunday afternoon from 4pm until 6pm.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare.



Matthew Lennon, Ardfarna, Bundoran and St. Mullins, Carlow

The death has occurred of Matthew Lennon Ardfarna, Bundoran and St. Mullins, Carlow.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh, (R95D853) Co. Kilkenny.

Requiem Mass in Glynn Church today, Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mullins Cemetery. Family flowers only.



Mickey Cannon, Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Mickey Cannon, Baltoney, Gortahork. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there today, Saturday, November 2, for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.



Michael Grady, Fycorrenagh, Letterkenny, formerly Carracastle, County Mayo

The death has taken place of Michael Grady, Fycorrenagh, Letterkenny, formerly Carracastle, County Mayo.

Retired ESB area manager.

Remains reposing at his late residence, with family time today, Saturday, November 2, the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs Letterkenny with interment afterwards to The Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Carndonagh.



Heather Stevenson, (née McMurray), Coventry, England and late of Ballinakillew, Laghey

The death has taken place of Heather Stevenson, (née McMurray), 11 Miles Meadow, Bellgreen, Coventry, England and late of Ballinakillew, Laghey.

Remains proceeding to Drumholm Church, Ballintra today, Saturday, November 2, for 1pm Funeral Service. Burial afterwards in Laghey Graveyard.

House private please.

