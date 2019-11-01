A third All-Star for Michael Murphy as Donegal have to settle for just one award in 2019

Michael Murphy collected his third All-Star award as he was honoured tonight at the PwC Awards at the Convention Centre in Dublin.

Murphy had a fantastic year for Donegal, winning his fifth Ulster senior championship as captain and he led by example throughout the year, losing out in the final round of the Super 8s against Mayo in Castlebar.

The Glenswilly man won his previous awards in 2012 and 2014.

He was one of six Donegal players nominated - the others being goalkeeper Shaun Patton, Stephen McMenamin, Ryan McHugh, Jamie Brennan and Patrick McBrearty.

He joins Neil McGee on three awards, one behind Karl Lacey, who leads the way in Donegal with four All-Stars.

The full list of 2019 All-Stars is:

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin)

Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)

Tom O'Sullivan (Kerry)

Paddy Durcan (Mayo)

Brian Howard (Dublin)

Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

David Moran (Kerry)

Paul Mannion (Dublin)

Sean O Se (Kerry)

Michael Murphy (Donegal)

David Clifford (Kerry)

Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

Con O'Callaghan (Dublin)