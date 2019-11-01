Hannah NicPháidín takes first place in sean-nós singing u/15

Hundreds of competitors from Donegal have traveled to the capital to compete at Oireachtas na Gaeilge.

The event is one which many people from the Gaeltacht areas in Donegal compete in.

Hannah NicPháidín from Gaoth Dobhair won first place this morning in her hotly-contested under 15 sean-nós singing category.

The young singer is no stranger to competitions and has achieved much recognition, to date.

Comhghairdeas ó chroí leat a Hannah agus coinnigh ort.