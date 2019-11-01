Fine Gael councillor Martin Harley has been officially added to the Fine Gael General Election ticket

Fine Gael councillor Martin Harley has been added to the Fine Gael General Election ticket in Donegal.

Cllr Harley, a Ballybofey-based businessman who has been a local councillor for ten years, was added by the Executive Council of the party on Thursday night.

Cllr Harley is the 80th candidate to be selected by Fine Gael to contest the General Election and it is the first time he will contest a General Election.

He said: “I am keen to bring my work on behalf of the people in Donegal to the next level representing the constituency in the Dáil. I have a proven track record as a team player with a strong work ethic and I will work tirelessly to deliver for the people of Donegal.

"I think it's time east Donegal and the Finn Valley in particular had a TD. With Brexit imminent and the need for job creation in this area, we need strong voices.

Minister for Education and Donegal TD, Joe McHugh, said: “Having Martin on the ticket is great for the party in Donegal, and it is a sure sign of our ambitions - we are aiming for two seats in the county.

“Martin and I have had a strong working relationship for years, going back to 2004 when I canvassed with him for the local elections.

“I am looking forward to working with him and the organisation in the time ahead.”