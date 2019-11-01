Bishop has asked gardaí to investigate allegations of 'collusion and cover-up' in TG4 documentary

The Bishop of Raphoe has asked the gardaí to investigate 'allegations of cover-up and collusion' which were made in a TG4 documentary 'Finné' which was broadcast on Wednesday night.

Bishop Alan McGuckian also said that the diocese would support and help any form of forensic cold case investigation which the statutory authorities may introduce.

The documentary cast a light on the abuse of boys by both Eugene Greene, a former priest and Denis McGinley, a former teacher, in north west Donegal. Harrowing accounts of the abuse of boys were given by both Martin Gallagher and former investigating Detective, Martin Ridge.

In the statement, Bishop Alan McGuckian said: "The Documentary on TG4 on Wednesday, October 30, revisited the pain and tragedy of child sexual abuse committed by clergy and others in the Diocese of Raphoe.

"It has led me to recognise, once again, the horrific impact that abuse by clergy has had on so many innocent children and their families. What happened is a source of revulsion and shame for all associated with the Diocese. It reminded me that the betrayal of trust felt, especially by the victims, but also by many others is so serious as to be almost irreparable."

The Bishop also invited anyone carrying the pain of abuse to come forward and speak to him or the designated liaison person.

"I have a sense that many people in the Diocese suffer in silence with the burden of what happened to them or to people they love. I know also that many people want nothing to do with the Church or the Diocese. However, if it would be a support to anyone to contact us invite anyone who carries the pain of abuse to come forward and speak either to myself or the Designated Liaison Person. The number for the Designated Liaison Person, Margaret Northage, is: 086 2183011."

The Bishop has also said that he will meet gardaí in the near future and offer them 'every possible cooperation in any investigation in order to ascertain the truth.'

"In the documentary there were allegations of collusion and cover-up involving members of the Diocese both living and dead. I immediately contacted the Gardaí asking them to investigate these allegations and will meet with them in the near future and offer them every possible cooperation in any investigation to ascertain the truth."

Bishop McGuckian also said that the diocese supports a forensic cold case investigation and recognises that the form of any investigation with be a matter for the statutory authorities: "In the documentary mention was made of a 'Forensic Cold Case Investigation'. The Diocese supports and will give full cooperation to any effort to cast as much light as possible on this sad and tragic part of our history as a diocese and county. The form of any investigation will be a matter for the statutory authorities. However, any information which the Diocese of Raphoe holds in relation to the abuse of children is completely available to the Gardaí and the diocese is ready at all times to cooperate fully with any enquiries."