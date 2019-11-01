Irish Water to begin replacing ageing water mains in Falcarragh in coming days

Irish Water in partnership with Donegal County Council have stated that they will start to replace ageing water mains in Falcarragh from Monday, November 4.

The works which is hoped to provide a more reliable water supply for local residents and businesses will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Farrans Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed in January, 2020.

The works involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 1.6 kilometres of problematic water mains in Falcarragh, along the Ballintemple Lower with high density polyethylene (plastic) ones. To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be a road closure in place from the top of Falcarragh Hill (R256) along the Ballintemple Lower Road.

The road closure period granted by Donegal County Council extends from 8am on Monday, November 4 to 6pm on Friday, December, 20.

Emergency and local access for residents will be maintained at all times. An alternative route will be available and diversions will be clearly sign-posted.

Works to replace 1.7 kilometres of problematic water mains to the Cashel reservoir in Gortahork continues to make headway with 1.1 kilometres replaced to date since construction commencement in early September. These works are on programme and are expected to be completed in March, 2020.

Commenting on the works, Irish Water Regional Lead Declan Cawley said: “The works in Gortahork are progressing well and we thank the local community for their ongoing patience and look forward to commencing the next phase of works in Falcarragh”

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains.

Irish Waters regrets any inconvenience these necessary water network improvement works may cause and would like to thank the local residents and businesses for their cooperation in delivering these essential works which will bring a more reliable water supply to the local community.

Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.