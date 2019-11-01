Man held in Letterkenny in fire at Emyvale Garda Station investigation released



The man arrested in connection with the fire that occurred at Emyvale Garda Station, County Monaghan, last Monday was released without charge yesterday, Thursday.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The fire, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, October 28, led to a number of searches in the Emyvale area and a further search in Letterkenny. These involved detective and uniform gardaí from Monaghan assisted by colleagues from Donegal.

A male in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson and detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984, where he was interviewed by the investigation team from Monaghan.

He remains in garda custody at Letterkenny Garda Station and will appear before Cavan District Court this morning Friday, November 1, in relation to other serious and unconnected charges.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Emyvale area between the hours of 3am and 5.30am to come forward. Gardaí continue to appeal to any motorists travelling in the area around the same time who may have dash-cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on (047) 77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.