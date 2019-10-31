Minister McHugh heralds rural supports thanks to grants for Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD has heralded the success of the Town and Village Scheme with grants worth €764,400 approved for seven projects in Donegal.

“What a brilliant boost for our county. The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is a key part of this Government’s drive to support rural Ireland,” Minister McHugh said.

“Funding of €764,400 being sent to seven communities in Donegal is a strong signal that the Government is committed to making our towns and villages more attractive places to live and work. It is supporting communities.”

The money has been approved by Minister for Community and Rural Development Michael Ring for the following projects through the 2019 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

- Raphoe - Public realm upgrades and town enhancement measures - €200,000

- Gleann Cholm Cille - The preparation of a development & operational plan for the village of An Caiseal and public realm works - €100,000

- Clonmany - Public realm upgrade of Clonmany to enhance and maintain the village in line with the Village Plan - €100,000

- Killea - The installation of carpark, provision of recycling facilities and signage adjacent to a new outdoor play area - €100,000

- Rossnowlagh - Redevelop an underutilised car park in the village into a focal point with various community amenities - €100,000

- Dunfanaghy - The upgrading of the car park and streetscape enhancement - €100,000

- Maghery - The provision of a suite of innovative amenities which will promote adventure and activity tourism - €64,400

The money is specifically targeted at towns and villages with less than 10,000 people.

Minister McHugh said: “The people who live, work and visit these areas will reap the rewards for years to come. The money helps to give a community a boost and all this is part and parcel of our ambitions under Project Ireland 2040. And we will continue to live up to those commitments.

“It just shows the ambition and the quality of the projects in Donegal that six of the seven projects are at the top end of the funding scale.”

Fine Gael councillor and General Election running mate, Martin Harley, said: “It is no surprise to see Raphoe at the top end of the grant awards with €200,000 and I am sure everyone from the area will join me in wishing every success to the project and making the best of the town.”

Fine Gael councillor Bernard McGuinness said: “I am delighted for Clonmany. This is a fantastic windfall that matches the dedication of the local people to make the village as good as it can be.”

Fine Gael councillor Barry Sweeney added: “Rossnowlagh has so much going for it and it is a huge boost to see the community being rewarded for their ambitions.”

Fine Gael councillor Michael Mc McClafferty added: “This is a truly impressive funding boost for the community of Dunfanaghy and I have no doubt the difference it will make to the environment of the town.”

Some of the schemes supported by Town and Village funding help to revive and revitalise smaller towns, villages and rural areas by building up the fabric of the communities and by redeveloping run down, derelict and under-utilised lands or by setting up digital hubs, improving the streetscape or supporting job creation.

Almost €68 million has now been approved for more than 830 projects across the country since the Town and Village Renewal Scheme was introduced in the second half of 2016.

Minister McHugh added: “It is a brilliant scheme. Already places like Rathmullan, Portsalon, Kilmacrennan and Kerrykeel, Glenties, Falcarragh, Burtonport and Arranmore have been backed by the fund. Now we are seeing more successful plans and seeing the Government extend the impact of such a quality funding package to another seven areas.

“I am delighted for the people of these towns and villages. Congratulations to you all.”