Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, October 31

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Cassie Gallagher, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has occurred in St. Eunan’s Nursing Home Letterkenny of Cassie Gallagher of Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Removal from her late residence tomorrow, Friday afternoon, November 1 for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 10pm.

House private after Rosary until 11am.

Donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society care of any family member or Gallagher’s funeral directors Gortahork.



Michael Grady, Fycorrenagh, Letterkenny, formerly Carracastle, Co. Mayo

The death has taken place of Michael Grady, Fycorrenagh, Letterkenny, formerly Carracastle, Co Mayo.

Retired Area Manager ESB.

Remains reposing at his late residence until 10pm this evening, Thursday, October 31 and on Friday, November 1, from 11am to 10pm with family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 2 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs Letterkenny with interment afterwards to The Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Carndonagh.

Heather Stevenson, (née McMurray), Coventry, England and late of Ballinakillew, Laghey

Heather Stevenson, (née McMurray), 11 Miles Meadow, Bellgreen, Coventry, England and late of Ballinakillew, Laghey.

Remains reposing at her sister Violet Thacher’s residence Listnapaste, Laghey, tomorrow, Friday. Proceeding to Drumholm Church, Ballintra on Saturday for 1pm funeral service. Burial afterwards in Laghey Graveyard.

House private please.

Brigid Sweeney (née Gallagher), Letterilly, Glenties

The death has taken place peacefully of Brigid Sweeney (née Gallagher), Letterilly, Glenties in St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park, Dublin 8, wife of the late Packie.

House private from 9am to 10am on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral leaving her home for Requiem Mass to St Connell’s Church, Glenties at 11am tomorrow, Friday, November 1, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Kathleen Garvin, Ireland Heights, New Jersey, USA, and formerly of Clontyseer, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Garvin, Ireland Heights, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Clontyseer, Ballyshannon, a sister of Genevive Tinney, Ashbrook Drive, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at her sister’s residence tonight, Thursday evening until 9pm.

Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon tomorrow, Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon. House private to family on the morning of the funeral.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.