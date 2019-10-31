Achieve your ultimate weight-loss goal with Motivation Weight Management

The team at Motivation Weight Management have now relocated to Office 7 Glencar Shopping Centre, Circular Road, Letterkenny.

At Motivation, we can help you take the first step to achieving your ultimate weight loss goal.

Thanks to our unique approach to losing weight we help address not just what you eat, but why you eat.

This is not a diet, it’s a complete change of lifestyle that helps you to identify and address the habits, behaviours, stress and emotions at the root cause of your weight problem, banishing those unwanted extra pounds!

In order to lose weight and maintain it long-term we believe there needs to be two forms of treatments.

Motivation Weight Management consultant Niamh

Firstly, following a personalised healthy eating plan where are you will lose weight fast without losing muscle or without feeling hungry or deprived.

Secondly, many of us need help and guidance to understand what motivates you to eat. Using CBT (cognitive behaviour therapy) techniques we help you to understand and change your whole relationship with food. So, you will no longer use food as a reward, for comfort, if you are stressed, or anxious.

In order to hear more information visit our website motivation.ie or simply book an assessment directly and to meet your consultant Niamh 1-1, call us on 0870915936 or email us at letterkenny@motivation.ie.