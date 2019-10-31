Man arrested in Donegal in connection with arson attack on garda station

A male in his 30’s has been arrested in Donegal on suspicion of Arson and was detained at Letterkenny Garda Station on Wednesday night under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man arrested will be interviewed by Gardai from Monaghan who are investigating a fire that occurred at Emyvale Garda Station, Co. Monaghan, in the early hours of Monday 28th October.



Meanwhile, two searches have taken place in the Emyvale area of Co. Monaghan. A further search has taken place in the Letterkenny area of Co. Donegal. Searches involved Detective and Uniform Gardaí from Monaghan assisted by colleagues from Donegal.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between the hours of 3.00 am and 5.30am to come forward.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any motorists travelling in the area between 3.00 am and 5:30 am who may have dash-cam footage to contact Gardaí.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.