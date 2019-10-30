Gritty Naomh Conaill are champions of Donegal after overcoming 13-man Gaoth Dobhair

Naomh Conaill are champions in Donegal after another titanic struggle with Gaoth Dobhair in the second replay in Ballybofey. But it took a controversial point from John O'Malley to decide the issue as Gaoth Dobhair finished with 13 men.

Gaoth Dobhair 0-7

Naomh Conaill 0-8

That controversy arose as O'Malley's effort looked wide and the umpires seemed undecided but it was awarded.

Overall, the greater hunger of Naomh Conaill throughout was to the fore. They were determined not to lose a third game in-a-row. Gaoth Dobhair's indiscipline was also a factor in the end.

Reigning champions Gaoth Dobhair had Odhrán McFadden Ferry back in the starting line up while Naomh Conaill were without the experienced Eoin Waide because of injury.

The intensity levels were just as high in the opening half of this third game, especially from the Naomh Conaill defence.

Cian Mulligan got the scoring underway after just two minutes but Naomh Conaill were in front within a couple of minutes with two Charles McGuinness frees.

Ciaran Thompson added a third Naomh Conaill point from a '45' on 13 minutes before Michael Carroll hit a good point for play from the Magheragallon men.

Gaoth Dobhair were dropping shots short under huge pressure and two further points from Leo McLoone with the outside of his right and Ethan O'Donnell had the underdogs 0-5 to 0-2 ahead.

But before half-time Cian Mulligan pulled a point back before Michael Carroll hit the point of the half to leave just a point in it at the break - Gaoth Dobhair 0-4, Naomh Conaill 0-5.

However, there was controversy at half-time as after a scuffle between players Eamon McGee was shown red before the second half started. Indeed, his brother, Neil was lucky to escape censure as tempers became flared.

It took 10 minutes before we had a score in the second half with young Jeaic MacCeallabhui hitting a great score, and a minute later Mac Ceallabhui was involved again as Ciaran Thompson opened up a three point gap.

After a gap of over 20 minutes Michael Carroll cut the lead with 12 minutes left and Odhrán Mac Niallais hit his first of the contest to leave just a point in it.

Gaoth Dobhair lost their best player Michael Carroll to a black card but after a patient period they won a free with just over as minute left for Eamonn Collum to level matters once more.

Then came a controversial score as John O'Malley lofted the ball towards the Gaoth Dobhair goals and the umpires were not sure, but it was given by the linesman to put Naomh Conaill ahead again.

In added time Gaoth Dobhair were reduced to 13 when Odhrán McFadden Ferry was shown a straight red.

Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan said they had worked hard over three years for it. "Them boys just love their football. It was special. We would have talked about that last night. Our full-back line will be talked about for years to come," said Regan, who said AJ Gallagher had held Cassidy scoreless over three games and not many do that.

"We got the breaks with the numerical advantage. We will focus on Castlerahan on Friday maybe," said Regan.

Naomh Conaill are due to take on the Cavan champions, Castlerahan in Kingspan Breffni Park on Sunday at 2.30 pm.

Scorers - Naomh Conaill: Charles McGuinness 0-2,2f; Ciaran Thompson 0-2, 1'45'; Ethan O'Donnell, Leo McLoone, Jeaic MacCeallabhui and John O'Malley 0-1 each.

Gaoth Dobhair: Michael Carroll 0-3; Cian Mulligan 0-2, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Eamonn Collum (f) 0-1

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney, Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, Seaghan Ferry; Niall Friel, Dan McBride, Dáire Ó Baoill; Michael Carroll, Eamon McGee; Odhrán McFadden Ferry, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Naoise Ó Baoill; Cian Mulligan, Kevin Cassidy, Gavin McBride. Subs: James Boyle for G McBride 33; Peter McGee for S Ferry 51; Eamonn Collum for Carroll bcard 55

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, AJ Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan; Ethan O'Donnell, Anthony Thompson, Marty Boyle; Ciaran Thompson, Leo McLoone; Brendan McDyer, Eoghan McGettigan, Eunan Doherty; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Charles McGuinness, Kieran Gallagher. Subs: Stephen Molloy for M Boyle 39; Dermot Molloy for McDyer 42; John O'Malley for Mac Ceallabhui 50; Nathan Byrne for McGuinness 53; Marty Boyle for K Gallagher 59; Hughie Gallagher for E McGettigan 62



REFEREE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh)