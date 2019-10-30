Nominations open for Donegal Garda Youth Awards

An Garda Síochána in Donegal has launched the Donegal Garda Youth Awards 2019 in association with the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.

The awards celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years.

An Garda Síochána in Donegal and the Joint Policing Committee recognise that a lot of good work is being done by young people in every community in Donegal and these awards aim to acknowledge this contribution by young people who work to make their communities a better place to live in.

Speaking at the launch, Inspector Shaun Grant, Letterkenny, who is PRO for the Youth Awards, said that the nomination process was open to everyone.

"If you know of a young person who is committed to making a difference to their community, please put them forward, as every nominee will receive a certificate, even if they do not win an award. This way, all nominees are recognised for their efforts, and the certificate is a very valuable item to have on a young person’s CV into the future," he said.

The presentation of the Donegal Garda Youth Awards in association with the Donegal Joint Policing Committee will take place in early 2020.

There are four overall awards including an individual award recognising a young person’s positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live; a group award where groups of two or more make a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live; special achievement award where the nominee has overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds, and whose commitment deserves recognition; and finally the community safety award where through a crime prevention or safety initiative-innovation, an individual or group have made their community a safer place to live.

An Garda Síochána in Donegal has launched the Donegal Garda Youth Awards 2019 in association with the Donegal Joint Policing Committee at the launch were Nicholas Crossan, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Gerry McMonagle, Chairperson Joint Policing Committee, Liam Ward, director of community development and planning services and Sergeant John Forkan. Picture: Clive Wasson

All categories are for young people aged between 13 and 21 years on August 31, 2019.

Each garda division in the country will nominate one winner in each of the above four categories, to represent their division at the National Youth Awards which will take place in Spring 2020.

Launching this year’s awards, Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn, said they wished to recognise the efforts made by these young people.

"They contribute to their community, both at a local level, and also in wider areas. An Garda Síochána would like to pay tribute to the Joint Policing Committee for their assistance with the launch of the Donegal Youth Awards.”

Chair of Donegal Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Gerry McMonagle expressed his delight at the Donegal Joint Policing Committee’s association with this awards scheme, saying the positive contribution of young people to their own communities must be commended.

"I would encourage community groups, organisations and indeed individuals to take the time to nominate young people who they believe have made their communities a better place to live in.”

The nomination forms are now available from any garda station in the Donegal Garda Division, from community gardaí in each local garda district or on request from donegalgardayouthawards@garda.ie

Forms can also be downloaded from:www.donegalcoco.ie/community/jointpolicingcommittee/donegalgardayouthawards2019

Nomination forms can be submitted by post to the Chief Superintendents office, Donegal Garda National Youth Awards, Letterkenny Garda Station, New Line Road, Co Donegal F92 PC03 or e-mailed to donegalgardayouthawards@garda.ie

Closing date for receipt of nominations is 5pm on Friday, December 13.