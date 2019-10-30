Dublin City Marathon runner Deirdre Dillon thanks you all for your unwavering support

A mother-of-four who was diagnosed with breast cancer in January took on the challenge of the Dublin City Marathon at the weekend and crossed the finish line with a smile on her face.

The event marked a significant milestone on Deirdre's journey as the event marked closure for her.

In November, Deirdre Dillon was taking a shower when she discovered a lump on her breast. Subsequent events led Deirdre to Altnagelvin hospital in May where she underwent three weeks of radiotherapy.

“I was fortunate, I suppose, in that I was fit and I was healthy and I did recover very well...I did have a good strong attitude, I said that this is not going to get the better of me,” she said.

Deirdre had outlined a number of events that she was going to do before the cancer diagnosis and she completed them all, but one - the Dublin City Marathon - which she undertook and completed last weekend.

She said: "Thank you to everybody who supported me on my journey towards running the Dublin City Marathon and helped raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society. I am forever grateful," she said.

Having read a lot about the different types of cancer following her diagnosis, Deirdre is of the firm belief that research is the most important factor in battling cancer.

To contribute go to www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/ Deirdre-Dillon2019