Two homes ransacked after intruders forced patio doors open

Gardaí are seeking witnesses in relation to two burglaries in the Ashfield area of Letterkenny.

The incidents occurred on October 25 between 6.45pm and 9.15pm.

The rear patio-door was forced open in both homes and the upstairs area of the houses were ransacked.

A sum of money was stolen from both properties.

Appeal

Gardaí area appealing to anyone who may have been in the Ashfield area at the time and noticed anything unusual to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.

You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.