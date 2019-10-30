Burglary at business premises in Raphoe being investigated

Gardaí at Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a business premises at Demense, Raphoe.

The incident occurred on October 28 at around 4.10am.

Gardaí reponded to the alarm activation at the premises accompanied by the keyholder and discovererd that the outer fence had been cut.

Forcing entry

A glass panel was removed in an outer and inner door to gain further entry. A door was smashed inside and an office door was forced open.

Attempts were made to open a safe but to no avail. A number of windows on the property were damaged. The intruders are understood to have left empty-handed.

If anyone has any information in relation please contact gardaí at Letterkenny or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.