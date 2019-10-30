NEWS
Over 2,000 customers without power in Letterkenny this morning
Outage reported in Gortlee and surrounding areas
The ESB have reported that there are 2,454 customers without power in Letterkenny on Wednesday morning.
The outage is reported to have taken place in Gortlee.
The ESB state:"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."
We have a fault in the #Letterkenny & surrounding areas of #Co Donegal. We are working to repair as quickly as possible. Updates on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY. Apologies for the inconvenience.— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) October 30, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on