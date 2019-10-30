NEWS

Over 2,000 customers without power in Letterkenny this morning

Outage reported in Gortlee and surrounding areas

The ESB have reported that there are 2,454 customers without power in Letterkenny on Wednesday morning. 

The outage is reported to have taken place in Gortlee.

The ESB state:"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."