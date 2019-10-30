Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, October 30

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Heather Stevenson, nee McMurray, Coventry, England and late of Ballinakillew, Laghey

- Walter Patton, Killygordon

- Packie McDermott, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Jeannette Regan, Woodlands, Letterkenny, formerly Ballymote

- Brigid Sweeney (nee Gallagher), Letterilly, Glenties

- Kathleen Garvin, Ireland Heights, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Clontyseer, Ballyshannon

- Andrew Elliott, Ballydevitt, Donegal town and Lettermacaward

- James O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

- Hughie Doran, Meencorwick, Crolly and formerly from Croveigh

- Glenys Wasson, London, formerly of Ramelton

- Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny



Heather Stevenson, (née McMurray), Coventry, England and late of Ballinakillew, Laghey

Funeral arrangements to be made at a later date.

Enquires to John or Darren McGee Funeral Directors on (071) 9851744.

Walter Patton, Ballinacor Lower, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Walter Patton, Ballinacor Lower, Killygordon. He died peacefully at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar.

Walter’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there tomorrow, Thursday, at 10.30am for 11am Mass of the Resurrection in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon followed by interment in the family plot in the adjoining church yard.

Flowers welcome, donations in lieu if so desired to Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, or any family member.

Packie McDermott, 60 Glenwood Park, Glencar, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Packie McDermott, 60 Glenwood Park, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains will arrive at St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny today, Wednesday, October 30, at 6.45pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday, October 31, with interment afterwards to the family plot at Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Con Mc Daid, Funeral Director.

Jeannette Regan (née Carty), Woodlands, Letterkenny, formerly Lavagh, Ballymote, Sligo

The death has occurred of Jeannette Regan (née Carty), Woodlands, Letterkenny, formerly Lavagh, Ballymote, Sligo.

Remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 5pm to 8pm, Wednesday, October 30.

Cremation to follow tomorrow, Thursday, October 31 at 12 noon in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital or Cancer Care West, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House private please.

Brigid Sweeney (née Gallagher), Letterilly, Glenties

The death has taken place peacefully of Brigid Sweeney (née Gallagher), Letterilly, Glenties in St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park, Dublin 8, wife of the late Packie.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, St Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park, Dublin 8 until 1pm today, Wednesday, October 30, with removal thereafter to her residence in Letterilly, Glenties.

House private until 10am on Thursday morning, October 31, and from 9am to 10am on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral leaving her home for Requiem Mass to St Connell’s Church, Glenties at 11am on Friday morning, November 1 with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Kathleen Garvin, Ireland Heights, New Jersey, USA, and formerly of Clontyseer, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Garvin, Ireland Heights, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Clontyseer, Ballyshannon, a sister of Genevive Tinney, Ashbrook Drive, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at her sister’s residence tomorrow, Thursday, evening from 5pm to 9pm.

Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon. House private to family on the morning of the funeral.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

Andrew Elliott, Ballydevitt, Donegal town and Lettermacaward

The death has taken place of Andrew Elliott, Ballydevitt, Donegal town and formerly of Lettermacaward.

Remains reposing at his late residence today, Wednesday from 12 noon to 10pm.

Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church tomorrow, Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal town.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Hospice and Solace Cancer Support Centre, Donegal town, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral please.

James O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of James O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

His remains will repose at his house in Belcruit from 10am today, Wednesday, October 30, with removal at 5.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, for 6pm, reposing overnight

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday, October 31, at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.



Hughie Doran, Meencorwick, Crolly and formerly Croveigh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie Doran, Meencorwick, Crolly and formerly Croveigh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in Meenaweel Church at 12 noon on Thursday, October 31, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also private on the morning of the funeral.



Glenys Wasson, London, formerly of Ramelton

The death has taken place in London of Glenys Wasson, wife of the late Andrew Wasson, formerly Ramelton.

Funeral Service today, Wednesday, October 30, at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.



Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home tomorrow, Thursday, October 31, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.