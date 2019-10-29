A spooktacular event lined-up at Amarclann Ghaoth Dobhair fangs to Dracula

Donegal’s connections to Bram Stoker’s classic Gothic thriller, ‘Dracula,’ particularly the mythical Cnoc Fola (Hill of Blood) on the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ in Gaoth Dobhair, will be revealed this Friday evening at the Amharclann theatre in Bunbeg.

The cabaret event entitled, ‘Dracula & Friends,’ will feature multi-media presentation ‘Dracula; Legend versus Truth’ by author Sean Hillen; a Houdini-like escape by a vampire from his coffin-home; a comical unDead play (‘He Is/He Isn’t’), make-up artists to turn adults and children into blood-guzzling Immortals, and tasty vampirish snacks and drinks.

Transylvanian emigrants living in Donegal have offered to donate blood this week in support of the event. More than 30,000 Romanians, many from Transylvania, live in Ireland today, some in Donegal.

In aid of the Irish Blood Transfusion Service, IBTS spokesperson Aisling O’Brien said: "We need 3,000 donations a week for patients in hospitals. The immigrant community in Ireland have an increasingly important role to play in supporting that objective and the IBTS welcomes any initiative, including the Donegal one at Amharclann, that promotes and supports blood donations."

Tickets can be reserved at Amharclann, please call 074 95 32687.