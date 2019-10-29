One of our favourite Donegal poets to launch new compilation of work

A new poetry book by the Gaoth Dobhair poet, Máire Dinny Wren will be launched at Oireachtas na Gaeilge this weekend. The book is titled 'Tine Ghealáin' will be launched in the Citywest Hotel, Dublin on Saturday, November 2 at 5pm.

The book will be officially launched by Áine Ní Ghlinn.

Máire Dinny Wren hails from Coshclady, Bunbeg.

Look at this talented bunch! A huge congratulations to all on our fantastic shortlist, a number of whom read today and extra congratulations to our winners Marie Gethins, Karen O'Connor and Máire Dinny Wren pic.twitter.com/hnX0WCQJkZ — KinsaleLitFestival (@WordsByWater) October 4, 2019

She writes poetry and short stories. Coiscéim published her first collection of poetry,"Ó Bhile go Bile," in 2011.

Éabhlóid published her collection of short stories, "Go mbeinnse choíche saor," in 2016. Her work has been published in Duillí Éireann, Comhar, an tUltach, Feasta, Poblachd na mBárd The Bramley, Strokestown Poetry Anthology 3 and four of her stories were published by Éabhlóid in the short story collection, 'Go dtí an lá bán' in 2012.

Máire has won many literary prizes over the years, including Comórtas Filíochta Uí Néill in 2011, the Gael Linn poetry competition Ó Pheann na nGael in 2016, comórtas filíochta Focail Aniar Aduaidh/North West Words in 2017.

One of her poems was on the short list for Duais de hÍde in 2019.

Her poem the Irish language poem 'Ag iompar na nAmhrán' category at the Kinsale Literary Festival earlier this year.