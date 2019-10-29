Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Eileen Martin No. 2, Rathneeney West, Laghey

- Kathleen Garvin, Ireland Heights, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Clontyseer, Ballyshannon

- Andrew Elliott, Ballydevitt, Donegal town and Lettermacaward

- James O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

- Hughie Doran, Meencorwick, Crolly and formerly from Croveigh

- Glenys Wasson, London, formerly of Ramelton

- Paddy Hanlon, Maas, Glenties

- Wilma McQuaid, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

- Anna Buchanan, High Cairn, Ramelton

- Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny

Eileen Martin No. 2, Rathneeney West, Laghey

The death has occurred of Eileen Martin No. 2, Rathneeney West, Laghey. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra on Monday, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the MS Society of Ireland.

Kathleen Garvin, Ireland Heights, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Clontyseer, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Garvin, Ireland Heights, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Clontyseer, Ballyshannon a sister of sister of Genevive Tinney, Ashbrook Drive, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at her sister’s residence on Thursday evening from 5pm to 9pm.

Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon. House private to family on the morning of the funeral.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819

Andrew Elliott, Ballydevitt, Donegal town and Lettermacaward

The death has taken place of Andrew Elliott, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town F94 YND0, and formerly of Lettermacaward.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Tuesday from 6pm to 10pm, and Wednesday from 12pm to 10pm.

Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal Town. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Hospice and Solace Cancer Support Centre, Donegal Town, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral please.



James O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of James O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

His remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe on Tuesday October 29 from 5pm with rosary at 9pm.

His remains will repose at his own house in Belcruit from 10am on Wednesday October 30, with removal at 5.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, for 6 o’clock, reposing overnight

Funeral Mass on Thursday October 31 at 11 o’clock, with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.



Hughie Doran, Meencorwick, Crolly and formerly from Croveigh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie Doran, Meencorwick, Crolly and formerly from Croveigh.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 2 o'clock on Tuesday, October 29.

Funeral Mass in Meenawell Church at 12 noon on Thursday, October 31, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also private on the morning of the funeral.



Glenys Wasson, London, formerly of Ramelton

The death has taken place in London of Glenys Wasson, wife of the late Andrew Wasson, formerly Ramelton.

Her remains will arrive at Ramelton Presbyterian Church on Tuesday October 29 at 4.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 30, at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.



Paddy Hanlon Maas, Glenties

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Paddy Hanlon, Maas, Glenties.

His remains will be reposing at his residence F94DNX9.

Funeral from there on Tuesday afternoon, at 1.30pm to St Conal's Parish Church Portnoo, for 2pm funeral service with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.



Wilma McQuaid, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Wilma McQuaid, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh.

Her remains will repose at her late residence with Rosary at 9 o’clock.

Family time after Rosary until 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Tuesday for 11 o’clock Mass in St. Fionan’s Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney funeral directors.



Anna Buchanan, High Cairn, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna Buchanan, High Cairn, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral service in her home tomorrow, Tuesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, October 29, from 6pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, October 31, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

The house is private please until 6pm tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.