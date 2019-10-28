REACTION: I would have gone for two more periods of extra-time - Kevin Cassidy

It’s a long journey from coaching the Underdogs in Castlebar on a Saturday night to lining out in the white heat of a Donegal county final against highly motivated rivals like Glenties less than 24 hours later.

But the driven and unflappable Kevin Cassidy can multi-task and has always looked on life as a challenge to be enjoyed.

He had another great battle with AJ Gallagher of Glenties and almost had a goal only for a great save from Gallagher in the first half.

“No the Underdogs was a release in a sense from all that was going in with this match.

“I travelled up and down yesterday and there was no real hassle and we are well used to this kind of stuff and we are back where we were last week.”

And it was certainly a case of déjà vu.

“Yes it was close all the way just like last week and we had chances to close it out in extra-time and did not take it and they came back at us just like they did in the first match and we had to scramble an equaliser.

“Glenties came back and tapped over frees and could have taken it in the end so we are relieved from that point of view.

“The only thing is that heading into Ulster and trying to beat Castlerahan is going to be that much tougher.”

And then the burning question, would “Cass” have been prepared to end this saga on a shoot-out last Sunday and thus whoever won it would have a bit more time to prepare for an Ulster club clash instead of having four high intensity games in 14 days and three games in 10 days?

“I don’t know about the points shoot-out.

“I would go more for two periods of extra-time and get a winner that way.

“But whoever does come out will still only have a few days to prepare for the Ulster club championship and that makes it an even greater challenge.”

He added: “Conditions were perfect for this time of the year and it was a better game today with more scores from both teams and especially in extra-time which made it a bit more exciting.

“Both teams went at each other a wee bit more, so it is a question of getting the body right for the next day.”

And he saluted his old ex-county colleague Dermot 'Brick' Molloy who hit a fine point and made a big difference when he came on late in the game.

“We all know about 'Brick’s experience and accuracy and he has certainly put himself in line for a start the next day.”

But the absence of Kieran Gillespie, Christopher McFadden and Odhrán McFadden Ferry had an impact on Gaoth Dobhair.

“Yes we knew we were going to be without Kieran and 'Ginger' but Odhrán McFadden Ferry pulled out late on, but the good thing is that he will be with us on Wednesday night.

“He could not be with us today as it is only a wee dead leg so he should be fine.

“But we will just have to go again.”

However Gaoth Dobhair had a great chance to seal matters in extra-time, but Odhrán Mac Niallais’s penalty whizzed over the bar.

“In fairness I think he was going for the top corner and you wonder if that had gone in would we get the crucial momentum, but we still went three up in extra-time and were just not able to see it out.”

So what happened?

“They just got a free that Leo McLoone won just before half-time in extra-time to bring it back to two points and we lost a few kickouts that we would not be too happy about, but I suppose Glenties could say the same.

“At that stage of the game tactics go out the window and there were people camping up all over the field.

“It will be tough to get the bodies recovered again for Wednesday night, but we are where we are”

“At this stage we are looking just at Donegal and hoping we can get through this time.”