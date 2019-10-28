NEWS
A great fundraising event in aid of Relay for Life and St Lukes Hospital to be held in Letterkenny
A fundraising dance in aid of Relay for Life and St Luke's Hospital will be held at the Station House, Letterkenny on Friday, November 1.
The event promises to be an enjoyable one.
Music on the occasion will be provided by the talented Eddie Gallagher and Dymphna McBride.
Admission is €10 and can be bought at the door.
