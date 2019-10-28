NEWS
Council gritters in action tonight
Council gritters get ready for action tonight
Donegal County Council has this afternoon (Monday) revealed that all routes will be gritted from 9pm tonight, Monday, October 28.
The gritting route index as follows:
06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town Council Priority 1
LT: Letterkenny Town Priority 1
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes
http://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2
Assume that no road is ice free.
