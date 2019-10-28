Gardaí in Donegal issue scam call warning

Gardaí in Donegal have received complaints over the past number of days in relation to scam calls.

The number has the prefix 00578, according to garda reports.

The caller informs the person that they have overpaid on their Visa account and in order to rectify the situation they must undertake certain steps.

They subsequently direct you to give them details, such as, bank details, date of birth and personal address.

Gardaí direct people that receive such calls to hang up.

A garda spokesperson states: "Do not ever give out your personal details on the phone. No Company/bank will ever ask for personal details via a phone call. Take note of the number and if possible block the number."

Gardaí urge people to advise any elderly or vulnerable neighbours or friends in relation to these scam calls.

If you have any concerns over banking activity then please contact your bank directly.