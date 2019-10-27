Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, October 27

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Paddy Hanlon, Maas, Glenties

- Kathleen Porter, (née Sheerin) 19 Innisfree Gardens, Strabane, and formerly of Burt

- Wilma McQuaid, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

- Anna Buchanan, High Cairn, Ramelton

- Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Eileen Martin, No. 2, Rathneeney West, Laghey

- Bridie McMenamin (née Bonner) 28 Ballyduff Park, Lifford

- Dr Pauline Gallagher (McIvor) Dromahair, Leitrim/Donegal/Sligo

- Charles McCauley, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point

- Joe Langan, formerly of Stranarvara, Cloghan

- Phyllis Wray, Rathneeny, Laghey

Paddy Hanlon Maas, Glenties

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Paddy Hanlon, Maas, Glenties.

His remains will be reposing at his residence F94DNX9 from 6pm this Sunday evening.

Funeral from there on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30pm to St Conal's Parish Church Portnoo, for 2pm funeral service with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Kathleen Porter, (née Sheerin), 19 Innisfree Gardens, Strabane, and formerly of Burt

The death took place, October 26, at the Foyle Hospice of Kathleen Porter, (née Sheerin), 19 Innisfree Gardens, Strabane and formerly of Burt.

Remains are reposing at her home this evening, Sunday, October 27.

Funeral leaving her home tomorrow, Monday, October 28, at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Wilma McQuaid, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Wilma McQuaid, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6 o’clock this evening, Sunday, October 27.

Rosary both nights at 9 o’clock

Family time after rosary until 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Tuesday for 11 o’clock mass in St. Fionan’s Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal hospice c/o Sweeney funeral directors.



Anna Buchanan, High Cairn, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna Buchanan, High Cairn, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her home from 6pm this evening, Sunday, October 27.

Funeral service in her home on Tuesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, October 29, from 6pm. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, October 31, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

The house is private please until 6pm on Tuesday, October 29.

Eileen Martin, No. 2, Rathneeney West, Laghey

The death has occurred of Eileen Martin, No. 2, Rathneeney West, Laghey. Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra at 11am, tomorrow, Monday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations to the MS Society of Ireland, c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Bridie McMenamin (née Bonner) 28 Ballyduff Park, Lifford

The death has taken place at Lifford Hospital of Bridie McMenamin, (née Bonner), 28 Ballyduff Park, Lifford.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home tomorrow, Monday, October 28 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Dr Pauline Gallagher (McIvor) Dromahair and formerly Donegal.

The death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, of Dr Pauline Gallagher, (McIvor), Dromahair, Leitrim and formerly of Donegal

Her remains reposing at the Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo, (F91YR61), until removal to the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving at 6pm this evening, Sunday.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Monday morning, at 11.30am, with funeral proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, afterwards, arriving at 3.30pm.

House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Sligo Cancer Society, care of the Foley and McGowan Funeral home, Market Yard, Sligo.



Charles McCauley, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charles McCauley, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Monday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigleys Point, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.



Joe Langan, formerly of Stranarvara, Cloghan

The death has taken place in London of Joe Langan, formerly of Stranarvara, Cloghan.

His remains will his late residence at Stranarvara.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Monday, October 28, at 11am in St Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Phyllis Wray, Rathneeny, Laghey

Funeral service in Rathneeny Presbyterian Church at 2pm tomorrow, Monday, October 28, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Donegal Branch, care of George Irwin, Funeral Director, or any family member.

House private please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.