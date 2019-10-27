Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill cannot be separated once again after extra-time

It was 0-8 each last week and this week after another extraordinary contest it was still level at 0-9 to 1-6 at the end of normal time. And extra-time just couldn't separate these gladiators. They will be back again in Ballybofey on Wednesday night for a second replay

Gaoth Dobhair 0-14

Naomh Conaill 1-11

(after extra-time)

The honesty and endeavour from both sides was again a good advertisement for Donegal club football. It looked as if Gaoth Dobhair had it in their hands when they went two points ahead again this week, but Naomh Conaill refused to buckle.

Again it was a case of neither side deserving to lose with both sides coming back to level matters.

It was Gaoth Dobhair's Seaghan Ferry who had the final point after Ethan O'Donnell had edged Naomh Conaill ahead half-way through the second period of extra-time.

Gaoth Dobhair had three changes from the drawn game with Seaghan Ferry replacing the injured Kieran Gillespie; James Boyle was in for Odhrán McFadden Ferry while Gavin McBride came in for Eamonn Collum.

The trend of the drawn game continued with scores at a premium in the opening 10 minutes. Gaoth Dobhair could have had points, but they were going for goals. AJ Gallagher made a great save from Kevin Cassidy while Gavin McBride missed a great opportunity.

The first game had no goals but the first score in this replay was a goal. A high ball into the Gaoth Dobhair area broke to Eunan Doherty and he was fouled. From the penalty Charles McGuinness found the corner of the net.

Odhrán Mac Niallais got Gaoth Dobhair on the board with a free but Jeaic Mac Ceallabhi launched a point for Naomh Conaill for distance.

Gradually Gaoth Dobhair got going and by the 24th minute they were on terms with points Mac Niallais (2) and Cian Mulligan. The third point was from a MacNiallais free after Naoise Ó Baoill with Jimmy White whistling although Gavin McBride finished the move to the net.

Naomh Conaill could have had a second goal after another high ball broke but Doherty fired his effort over the crossbar from point blank range.

In time added on at the end of the opening half Eamon McGee and Cian Mullgan fired over points to edge Gaoth Dobhair ahead at the break by 0-6 to 1-2.

While Eamonn Collum stretched the lead after a minute of the restart Naomh Conaill were back on terms before the 36th minute with point from Ciaran Thompson and Eoghan McGettigan.

Naomh Conaill lost Kieran Gallagher to a black card as Michael Carroll edged Gaoth Dobhair ahead again on 46 minutes.

The lead was doubled with seven minutes left when Mac Niallais soloed forward and hit a great point.

Dermot Brick Molloy cut the lead on 56 minutes and in added time Ciaran Thompson fired over a free from an angle to leave it all square with three of the five minutes of added time played and neither side could get a winner so extra-time was required.

Gaoth Dobhair were flying in the first period of extra-time. They had three points on the board inside four minutes and it should have been 1-2 as Odhrán Mac Niallais fired a penalty over after just a minute. Mac Niallais quickly added a point and James Boyle fisted them three clear. But Naomh Conaill refused to give in with Dermot Molloy and Eoghan McGettigan getting scores either side of a Dáire Ó Baoill point. At half-time in extra-time Gaoth Dobhair led 0-13 to 1-8.

Four minutes into the second period Naomh Conaill were back on terms thanks to points from Ciaran Thompson and Eunan Doherty and when a high ball from Nathan Byrne was only partially cleared Ethan O'Donnell fisted Naomh Conaill ahead for the first time since the 26th minute.

But there was time for Gaoth Dobhair to get on terms working a short free for Seaghan Ferry to fire over and send the teams to a second replay.

Scorers - GAOTH DOBHAIR: Odhrán Mac Niallais 0-6,pen,2f; Cian Mulligan 0-2; Michael Carroll, Eamon McGee, James Boyle, Dáire Ó Baoill, Seaghan Ferry 0-1 each.

NAOMH CONAILL: Charles McGuinness 1-0 pen; Ciaran Thompson 0-2,1f; Eoghan McGettigan 0-2,2f; Eunan Doherty 0-2; Dermot Molloy 0-2; Ethan O'Donnell, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui 0-1 each.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney, Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, Seaghan Ferry; Niall Friel, Dan McBride, Dáire Ó Baoill; Michael Carroll, Eamon McGee; James Boyle, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Naoise Ó Baoill; Cian Mulligan, Kevin Cassidy, Gavin McBride.

Subs: Eamonn Collum for G McBride 22; Peter McGee for D McBride 45; Ethan Harkin for Collum 60; Gavin McBride and Dan McBride for Harkin and P McGee for extra-time

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, AJ Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan; Ethan O'Donnell, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide; Ciaran Thompson, Leo McLoone; Brendan McDyer, Eoghan McGettigan, Eunan Doherty; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Charles McGuinness, Kieran Gallagher.

Subs: Marty Boyle for AJ Gallagher 39; Dermot Molloy for Waide 45; Nathan Byrne for K Gallagher bcard 46; Dara Gallagher for McGuinness 52; AJ Gallagher for McDyer extra-time; Brendan McDyer for Mac Ceallabhui 60 + 10; John O'Malley for D Gallagher 60+18; Aaron Thompson for U Doherty 60+20

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)