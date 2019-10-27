NEWS
Coláiste Ailigh's 20th anniversary celebration show in Letterkenny
Much talent on show from talented and dedicated students
Students perform a scene from Matilda at Coláiste Ailigh's 20th anniversary celebration showat
Almost 200 students performed alongside some of the teachers at Coláiste Ailigh's 20th anniversary celebration show in Letterkenny on Thursday evening.
A section of the crowd that enjoyed the Coláiste Ailigh 20th anniversary show
Students performing '99 Red Balloons' on stage
Highlights included a medley from Matilda the Musical, scripts written by the students themselves, beautiful solo and group music and vocal performances and all genres of dance.
Grúpa Ceoi performing at the show
A scene from Cinderella performed for the anniversary show
A wonderful evening was had by everyone, onstage, backstage and in the audience which included chief executive of Donegal ETB, Anne McHugh and former chief executive of Donegal VEC, Seán Ó Longáin.
Coláiste Ailigh principal, Mícheál Ó Giobúin, left with chief executive of Donegal ETB, Anne McHugh and former chief executive of Donegal VEC, Seán Ó Longáin at the 20th anniversary show
A scene from Hamlet performed at the 20th anniversary show
The principal, Mícheál Ó Giobúin, and all of the staff at Coláiste Ailigh are incredibly proud of the talented and dedicated students.
