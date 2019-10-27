Almost 200 students performed alongside some of the teachers at Coláiste Ailigh's 20th anniversary celebration show in Letterkenny on Thursday evening.

A section of the crowd that enjoyed the Coláiste Ailigh 20th anniversary show

Students performing '99 Red Balloons' on stage

Highlights included a medley from Matilda the Musical, scripts written by the students themselves, beautiful solo and group music and vocal performances and all genres of dance.

Grúpa Ceoi performing at the show

A scene from Cinderella performed for the anniversary show

A wonderful evening was had by everyone, onstage, backstage and in the audience which included chief executive of Donegal ETB, Anne McHugh and former chief executive of Donegal VEC, Seán Ó Longáin.

Coláiste Ailigh principal, Mícheál Ó Giobúin, left with chief executive of Donegal ETB, Anne McHugh and former chief executive of Donegal VEC, Seán Ó Longáin at the 20th anniversary show

A scene from Hamlet performed at the 20th anniversary show

The principal, Mícheál Ó Giobúin, and all of the staff at Coláiste Ailigh are incredibly proud of the talented and dedicated students.