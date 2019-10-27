Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, October 27

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Anna Buchanan, High Cairn, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna Buchanan, High Cairn, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her home from 6pm this evening, Sunday, October 27.

Funeral service in her home on Tuesday at 2pm with burial afterwards In Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, October 29, from 6pm. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, October 31, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

The house is private please until Tuesday, October 29, at 6pm.

Eileen Martin, No. 2, Rathneeney West, Laghey

The death has occurred of Eileen Martin, No. 2, Rathneeney West, Laghey.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra at 11am tomorrow, Monday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations to the MS Society of Ireland, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Bridie McMenamin (née Bonner) 28 Ballyduff Park, Lifford

The death has taken place at Lifford Hospital of Bridie McMenamin, (née Bonner), 28 Ballyduff Park, Lifford.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home tomorrow, Monday, October 28 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Dr Pauline Gallagher (McIvor) Dromahair and formerly Donegal

The death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, of Dr Pauline Gallagher (McIvor) Dromahair, Leitrim and formerly of Donegal

Her remains will be reposing at the Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo, (F91YR61), today, Sunday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm with removal to the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving at 6pm.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Monday morning, at 11.30am, with funeral proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, afterwards, arriving at 3.30pm. House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Sligo Cancer Society, care of the Foley and McGowan Funeral home, Market Yard, Sligo.



Charles McCauley, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charles McCauley, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Monday, at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigleys Point, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Joe Langan, formerly of Stranarvara, Cloghan

The death has taken place in London of Joe Langan, formerly of Stranarvara, Cloghan.

His remains will his late residence at Stranarvara.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Monday, October 28, at 11am in St Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.



Kathleen Hegarty, Ivy Cottage, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Kathleen Hegarty, Ivy Cottage, Dunkineely.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass today, Sunday at 1pm in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckles, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.



Margaret Mannering, Meenanail, Glenties

The death has taken place of Margaret Mannering, Meenanail, Glenties.

Requiem Mass today, Sunday, October 27, at 11am in St. Connell’s Church, Glenties, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



Elizabeth (Liz) Erskine née Hodgins, The Gate Lodge, Fahan, formerly Farrahy, Kildorrery, Co Cork

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Elizabeth (Liz) Erskine née Hodgins, The Gate Lodge, Fahan and formerly of Farrahy, Kildorrery, Co Cork.

Retired lecturer at the North West Regional College, Derry.

Private removal today, Sunday, October 27, to St Mura’s Church of Ireland, Fahan, for funeral service at 3pm followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o Murphy Funeral Directors.

Family home is strictly private.



Phyllis Wray, Rathneeny, Laghey

Funeral service in Rathneeny Presbyterian Church at 2pm tomorrow, Monday, October 28, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Donegal Branch, care of George Irwin, Funeral Director, or any family member.

House private please.

