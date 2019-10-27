Sunny autumnal Sunday but wrap up well

There will be blue skies and bright, autumn sunshine in Donegal for most of the day.

However, anyone who is out and about this morning will need to wrap up well as there will be a distinctly crisp and frosty start to the day.

Temperatures will recover towards lunchtime, rising to between 8 and 11°C in a moderate north to northwest breeze.

There may also be a few light showers in coastal areas.

Tonight will be cold with temperatures expected to drop to between 1 and 3°C.

Bank Holiday Monday will get off to a cold start but will stay dry in most areas. Temperatures of around 7 to 10°C are expected but it may feel cooler in freshening north easterly winds.