Four masked men entered a Donegal home and tie up three men

Four masked man entered a house at Malin Head, armed with what is described as crowbars, and tied up three men last night.

One of the men was 70 years of age whilst the other two were 24 and 26 years of age.

The masked men took the cash from the home.

Gardaí at Buncrana are continuing to investigate the aggravated burglary which occurred at Beaugh, Malin at approximately 7.30pm, Saturday October 28.

No injuries sustained and no arrests have been made.

Investigations continue.