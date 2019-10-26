Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, October 26, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Gallagher, 6 Ash Meadows, Drumboe, Stranorlar, and formerly Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, October 29, from 6pm. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, October 31, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

The house is private please until Tuesday, October 29, at 6pm.

Eileen Martin, No. 2, Rathneeney West, Laghey

The death has occurred of Eileen Martin, No. 2, Rathneeney West, Laghey. Remains reposing at her late residence from 7pm on Saturday. Funeral Mass in St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra at 11am on Monday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to the MS Society of Ireland, c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Bridie Mc Menamin (née Bonner) 28 Ballyduff Park, Lifford

The death has taken place at Lifford Hospital of Bridie Mc Menamin (née Bonner) 28 Ballyduff Park, Lifford.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, October 26, from 6.30pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, October 28th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Dr Pauline Gallagher (McIvor) Dromahair, Leitrim / Donegal / Sligo

The death has occurred of Dr Pauline Gallagher (McIvor) Dromahair, Leitrim / Donegal / Sligo.

Her remains will be reposing at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo (F91YR61) on Sunday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm with removal to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving for 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11:30am, with funeral proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan afterwards, arriving at 3:30pm.

Charles McCauley, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charles McCauley, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigleys Point.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Joe Langan, formerly of Stranarvara, Cloghan

The death has taken place in London of Joe Langan, formerly of Stranarvara, Cloghan.

His remains will arrive via Knock Airport on Saturday, October 26, travelling to his late residence at Stranarvara to repose from 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 28, at 11am in St Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.



Kathleen Hegarty, Ivy Cottage, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Kathleen Hegarty, Ivy Cottage, Dunkineely.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckles, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.



Margaret Mannering, Meenanail, Glenties

The death has taken place of Margaret Mannering, Meenanail, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her daughter Rose Mannering’s home at Kilraine Upper, Glenties, from 11am to 11pm on Saturday October 26, with removal from there on Sunday, October 27, to St. Connell’s Church, Glenties, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



Elizabeth (Liz) Erskine née Hodgins, The Gate Lodge, Fahan, formerly Farrahy, Kildorrery, Co Cork

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Elizabeth (Liz) Erskine née Hodgins, The Gate Lodge, Fahan and formerly of Farrahy, Kildorrery, Co Cork.

Retired lecturer at the North West Regional College, Derry.

Her remains will be reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home on Saturday, October 26, from 5pm to 8pm.

Private removal on Sunday, October 27, to St Mura’s Church of Ireland, Fahan, for funeral service at 3pm followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o Murphy Funeral Directors.

Family home is strictly private.



