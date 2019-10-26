Deirdre's Dublin City Marathon Challenge in aid of cancer research

A mother-of-four who was diagnosed with breast cancer in January will participate in the Dublin City Marathon in a bid to raise much-needed funds for the Irish Cancer Association.



In November, Deirdre Dillon was taking a shower when she discovered a lump on her breast. She was later told that she had lobular cancer in her breast.

In May, Deirdre underwent three weeks of radiotherapy in Altnagelvin hospital which brought her cancer treatment to an end.

“I was fortunate, I suppose, in that I was fit and I was healthy and I did recover very well...I did have a good strong attitude, I said that this is not going to get the better of me,” she said.

Deirdre had outlined a number of events that she was going to do before the diagnosis and she completed them all, but one - the Dublin City Marathon, despite the cancer diagnosis.

Taking part in the marathon will mark closure for Deirdre.

Having read a lot about the different types of cancer following her diagnosis, Deirdre is of the firm belief that research is the most important factor in battling cancer.

To contribute go to www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/ Deirdre-Dillon2019