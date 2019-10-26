Spooktacular events at Ionad Cois Locha this Halloween

One of the most exciting annual events of the year is Halloween and it will be celebrated in spooktacular style at Ionad Cois Locha, Dunlewey.

Those who dare to attend events, on Sunday, October 27, can enjoy magic shows, storytelling, a spooky forest walk and face-painting.

The family event which is packed to the brim with exciting events will also host a fantastic fireworks show.

The 3-day Halloween summer camp kicks off on October 29 and will run until October 31.

Children who attend the camp must be between 6 and 12 years of age.

The event will see children engrossed in craft-making and enjoying play activities in one of the most scenic sites in the county.

The annual craft fair takes place on Sunday from noon until 5pm.

There will be many stalls showcasing their ware and admission is free so why not come along?

For more information on any of these events please check their social media platforms or call the centre on 074 95 31699.