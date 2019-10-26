Well known and respected priest to launch book on Fintown story teller

A new book on the life and times of the late Andy McDevitt, a native of Clochar na nGabhar in the Donegal Gaeltacht will be launched at the opening of the annual Éigse Sheagháin Bháin on Friday, November, 15.

The launch will be held in Áras Sheagháin Bháin in Fintown. Andy McDevitt was born in 1914 and he passed away in September, 2014. He was the seventh son and was an acknowledged expert on weather signs and had a vast store of knowledge on local folklore. He was also a renowned story-teller.

The author of this book is An Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill who is a native of Fintown and is now Parish Priest of Gaoth Dobhair. He knew Andy well and he collected these stories from him. The title of the book is “Andaí Chondaí Jeaic, Seanchaí Chlochar na nGabhar”. The forward was written by an Dr. Séamus Ó Catháin, an internationally known scholar. The book will be officially launched by an Dr. Lillis Ó Laoire, a native of Gortahork and who is a lecturer at National University of Ireland, Galway.

The author is a son of the late Eibhlín and Pádraig Ó Baoighill, Fintown and is the eldest of a family of twelve. He was ordained at St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny on June 30, 1991. An Dr. Pádraig’s first appointment after his ordination was chaplain of Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair and he remained in that position until his appointment as parish priest of the parish. He has spent over twenty five years serving in Gaoth Dobhair. He spent three years studying at the University of Ulster for the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy [D.Phil].

He is former President of Co. Donegal Historical Society. He delivered Léacht an Oireachtais at Oireachtas na Gaeilge which was held in Gaoth Dobhair in 2002. He had articles published in magazines like an ‘tUaltach’ and in the ‘Donegal Annual’ and this is the second book from him. He had a 475-page book titled “Cardinal Patrick O’Donnell 1856-1927” which was launched in September 2010.