Gardaí warn that speed cameras will be in operation despite strike

Gardaí are warning motorists that speed cameras will be in operation this bank holiday weekend, despite strike action by some camera operating staff.

The SIPTU members employed by GoSafe are due to strike this weekend in a dispute related to working conditions and union recognition.

However, gardaí have warned motorists that despite the strike there will be no reduction in speed enforcement, as they are making additional resources available.

Moyagh Murdock, the chief executive of the Road Safety Authority, is calling on drivers to stay safe on the roads and to keep within the speed limits.