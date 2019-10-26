REMINDER: Clocks change tonight as winter time officially begins

Tonight at 2am the clocks go back so be prepared for the days getting shorter and the nights getting darker and colder.

The clocks going back signifies the start of winter but we do get an extra hour of morning brightness.

Most smartphones, tablets and computers will update automatically so you needn't worry about the technological aspect of the time change.

Final Law

Earlier this year, MEPs voted to scrap the practice of moving clocks forward by an hour in spring then back again in the autumn in the EU from April 2021.

The vote is not the last word on the issue but will form the basis of discussions with EU countries to produce a final law.

The majority of countries outside Europe and North America do not adjust their clocks.

Few helpful tips