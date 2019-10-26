NEWS
REMINDER: Clocks change tonight as winter time officially begins
Winter is coming....so check out these tips that should help with the transition
Don't forget to turn back the clocks this Sunday
Tonight at 2am the clocks go back so be prepared for the days getting shorter and the nights getting darker and colder.
The clocks going back signifies the start of winter but we do get an extra hour of morning brightness.
Most smartphones, tablets and computers will update automatically so you needn't worry about the technological aspect of the time change.
Final Law
Earlier this year, MEPs voted to scrap the practice of moving clocks forward by an hour in spring then back again in the autumn in the EU from April 2021.
The vote is not the last word on the issue but will form the basis of discussions with EU countries to produce a final law.
The majority of countries outside Europe and North America do not adjust their clocks.
Few helpful tips
- Embrace the change
- Get on with your usual routine - take the changes in your stride
- Make sure and get morning sunlight because it will get darker sooner - try an early morning walk or run.
- Take a long soothing bath before going to bed
- Read rather than watch television. This will help you ease into sleep earlier
- Use a night light. A night light will guide you if you have to get out of bed in the middle of the night. Putting on a light wakes you up and disrupts your sleeping pattern
