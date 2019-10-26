NEWS
Gardaí carry out spot checks on eve of bank holiday weekend in Donegal
Garda operation focused on the non-wearing of seat belts
Gardaí performed a high visibility checkpoint on St. Mary’s Road on Friday night.
The Buncrana-based garda operation focused on the non-wearing of seat belts on the eve of the October bank holiday.
With the bank holiday weekend upon us, gardaí are no longer cautioning people for not wearing a seatbelt.
Gardaí warn that the non-wearing of a seatbelt is an offence which attracts 2 penalty points on payment of a fixed charge notice and 4 penalty points on conviction in court.
People are being urged to drive carefully and with caution this weekend:
Gardaí & RSA Road Safety Message for October Bank Holiday Weekend #SlowDown #BankHolidayWeekend pic.twitter.com/Y5BfzngG1c— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 25, 2019
