Gardaí carry out spot checks on eve of bank holiday weekend in Donegal

Garda operation focused on the non-wearing of seat belts

Michelle NicPhaidin

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí performed a high visibility checkpoint on St. Mary’s Road on Friday night.

The Buncrana-based garda operation focused on the non-wearing of seat belts on the eve of the October bank holiday.

With the bank holiday weekend upon us, gardaí are no longer cautioning people for not wearing a seatbelt. 

Gardaí warn that the non-wearing of a seatbelt is an offence which attracts 2 penalty points on payment of a fixed charge notice and 4 penalty points on conviction in court.

People are being urged to drive carefully and with caution this weekend: