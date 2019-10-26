Weather for the October bank holiday weekend in Donegal

Met Éireann is forecasting a dry, sunny but cool and sometimes frosty October bank holiday weekend and says there will be 'ideal' conditions for the Dublin City Marathon.

In her Met Éireann forecast after the RTÉ news on Friday, meteorologist Michelle Dillon summed up the conditions.

She said: "The bank holiday weekend will bring a lot of dry bright weather, crisp sunshine cool by day and cold by night."

She expects Sunday to be ideal conditions for the Dublin City Marathon - dry and bright with some northwesterly breeze.

As for bank holiday Monday, she expected another bright and dry day.

Rain soon clearing the east and southeast coast. Early frost, mist and fog elsewhere soon clearing. Otherwise a bright and fairly sunny day, with a few showers. The showers mainly confined to Ulster and Connacht. Highs of 7 to 10°C pic.twitter.com/UhzkohfeJ4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 26, 2019

Saturday, October 26

Any overnight fog clearing this morning. Some bright sunny spells at times today, but few blustery showers will develop too, especially in the northwest. Cool, with highs of 7 or 8°C, in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Saturday night

Some further showers will affect the northwest tonight, otherwise dry and clear. It will turn cold though, with frost and possible ice. Lowest temperatures 0 to +3°C, in light to moderate westerly breeze.

Sunday, October 27

Frost and any ice clearing early on Sunday to leave a dry and mostly sunny day. Highest temperatures 9 or 10°C in light northerly breezes.