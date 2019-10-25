Gweedore and Cloughaneely going head to head on TG4's Go Gasta

This Sunday team from Cloughaneely and Gweedore going head to head on TG4's Go Gasta.

This is a dynamic new family entertainment series produced by the Galway based company, Abú Media and directed by Evan Chamberlain.

The 10-part series will air every Sunday night weekly at 8.30pm and each hour long episode will be presented by Conal Ó Máirtín and Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill.

The series is based on the rivalry between towns, villages and parishes spread throughout the country which manifest itself primarily through local sports such as football, hurling, camogie and soccer

The Cloughaneely team that represent their parish this Sunday on TG4

Two local villages go head to head to settle old scores once and for all on a course littered with challenges and obstacles that goes from one village to the other. Part “off-road” part on road. It’s down and dirty

This is event programming in and for rural Ireland, bringing the locals together. It has great health, community spirit, inclusive and fun message for everyone. Its action packed, exciting, spread over the entire country week to week.

Each team sets out from their own village and race towards the opposing village, usually a distance of between 8km and 14km. Along the way they will have to negotiate nine different challenges and it is all against the clock.

And if that isn’t challenging enough each team must carry a three metre rope with them on every step of the journey. Fastest, fittest and strongest wins the day. And bragging rights to who is the Go Gasta champion, at least for one year anyway.

The teams are chosen locally and from different age groups. 15 /16 year olds, 19/20 year old and 40 upwards. Each opposing teams must also have a gender balance that match so that the contest is fair.

The Gweedore team all ready for action this Sunday on TG4

The aim of the series is to promote health and wellbeing, community spirit, gender equality, teamwork, cross-generational communication & interactivity and just having good old fashioned FUN outside in the fresh air.

This Sunday's episode will features an intense match-up between old rivals Cloughaneely and Gweedore. Both teams gave it everything but there could only be one winner.

Filming took place in July and great crowds turned out from both parishes to support the teams. This was a gruelling race and one of the longest in the series but both teams did brilliant to finish it, both in fast times.

The Cloughaneely team is: Patrick Kelly, Mary O’Donnell, Doireann Nic Pháidín

Grace Doohan, Conor Mac Giolla Chumhaill and Cormac Coyle

The Gweedore team is: Kelly Ní Dhomhnaill, Cathal De Búrca, Ethan Ó h-Earcain

Meadhbh Nic Giolla Bhríde, Caoimhe Ní Fhearraigh and Eamonn McGee