Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, October 25

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Joe Langan, formerly of Stranarvara, Cloghan

- Kathleen Hegarty, Ivy Cottage, Dunkineely

- Margaret Mannering, Meenanail, Glenties

- Elizabeth (Liz) Erskine nee Hodgins, The Gate Lodge, Fahan, formerly Farrahy, Kildorrery, Co Cork

- Hughie McBride, Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair

- Margaret McGoldrick, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, and formerly Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton

Joe Langan, formerly of Stranarvara, Cloghan

The death has taken place in London of Joe Langan, formerly of Stranarvara, Cloghan.

His remains will arrive via Knock Airport tomorrow, Saturday, October 26, travelling to his late residence at Stranarvara to repose from 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, October 28, at 11am in St Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.



Kathleen Hegarty, Ivy Cottage, Dunkineely

Peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital.

Remains reposing today, Friday, at her residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckles, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.



Margaret Mannering, Meenanail, Glenties

The death has taken place of Margaret Mannering, Meenanail, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her daughter Rose Mannering’s home at Kilraine Upper, Glenties, from 11am to 11pm on Saturday October 26, with removal from there on Sunday, October 27, to St. Connell’s Church, Glenties, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



Elizabeth (Liz) Erskine nee Hodgins, The Gate Lodge, Fahan, formerly Farrahy, Kildorrery, Co Cork

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Elizabeth (Liz) Erskine nee Hodgins, The Gate Lodge, Fahan and formerly of Farrahy, Kildorrery, Co Cork.

Retired lecturer at the North West Regional College, Derry.

Her remains will be reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening, October 26, from 5pm to 8pm.

Private removal on Sunday, October 27, to St Mura’s Church of Ireland, Fahan, for funeral service at 3pm followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o Murphy Funeral Directors.

Family home is strictly private.



Hughie McBride, Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie McBride, Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair.

Wake at his residence in Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair.

Funeral Mass at 11am, tomorrow, Saturday, at St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.



Margaret McGoldrick, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, and formerly Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton

Suddenly. Reposing in Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Saturday from 10am to 11am with removal to St Clare’s Church to arrive at 11.15am for funeral mass at 11.30am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please, donations if desired to Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre, Drumkeerin.



