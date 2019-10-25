True grit - it's that time of the year

All Donegal routes are to be gritted from 8pm tonight on Friday, October 25

Gritting lorries will be out in force tonight to make the main roads safe for drivers. These efforts mean traffic will be moving despite the weather conditions.

The gritting route index is as follows:

06: Inishowen West

04: Inishowen South

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

05: Inishowen East

BT: Buncrana Town Council Priority 1

LT: Letterkenny Town Priority 1

Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes https://t.co/XBBLRbiznW

Assume that no road is ice free.