NEWS
True grit - it's that time of the year
Donegal County Council gritting roads tonight
All routes will be gritted from 8pm tonight on Friday, October 28
All Donegal routes are to be gritted from 8pm tonight on Friday, October 25
Gritting lorries will be out in force tonight to make the main roads safe for drivers. These efforts mean traffic will be moving despite the weather conditions.
The gritting route index is as follows:
06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town Council Priority 1
LT: Letterkenny Town Priority 1
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes https://t.co/XBBLRbiznW
Assume that no road is ice free.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on