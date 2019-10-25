Ballymagroarty Group Water Scheme lifted with immediate effect

The south Donegal community availing of the Ballymagroarty Group Water Scheme have been given the green light to resume their normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing of teeth.

Donegal County Council has today, (Friday), issued a notification to the community on the water supply scheme formerly known as the Ballymagroarty Group Water Supply Scheme, that after consultation with the Health Service Executive, the boil water notice imposed on the supply on January 25 2019, has been lifted with immediate effect.

The removal of the notice applies to all persons served by the water supply scheme formerly known as Ballymagroarty Group Water Scheme, the Rath/Lisminton Group Water Scheme, the Carricknahorna Group Water Scheme and the Lurgan Group Water Scheme

Additional treatment has been installed to adequately protect against Cryptosporidium in the water supply.

"Donegal County Council wishes to acknowledge the work carried out by all local water services staff and the funding provided by Irish Water for this treatment barrier. Donegal County Council and Irish Water are in the process of the formal taking-in-charge of the water supply.

"Donegal County Council confirms that customers can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing of teeth, a spokesperson said.

She added the council also wished to acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.

If you have any further queries in relation to this water notice contact Donegal County Council on (074) 9153900.