Bus Éireann expands Expressway service between Letterkenny and Dublin

Bus Éireann is expanding its Expressway service between Letterkenny and Dublin.

Due to increased customer demand, two additional services will be added to its X32 route commencing from Sunday, October 27.

The services will depart Letterkenny bus station at 00.30am and 3.30am from Dublin, the additional services will depart at 15.45 and 21.45.

The new services are X32, which are limited-stop services and offer a reduced journey time of 3hrs 30mins. These will also complement the existing Expressway route 32 services.

The X32 serves Letterkenny, Lifford, Strabane, Omagh, Monaghan, Dublin Airport and Dublin city centre.

The additional services have been approved by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Seán Forde, Expressway product manager said: “We have added additional services to this route due to an increase in customer demand. Travelling by Expressway to or from an Irish Airport is the most cost-effective and relaxed way to travel. Customers can sit back, relax, enjoy free Wi-Fi, power sockets in comfort without the worry and expense of taxi’s, tolls or car parking fees. Expressway offers a wide range of direct coach services to and from Dublin Airport.”

Expressway would like to thank all of our customers for their continued support of the public transport services on this corridor and look forward to welcoming you on-board our improved services in the near future.