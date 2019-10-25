Letterkenny Chamber members receive update on Irish Water works

The chief executive of the Letterkenny Chamber, Toni Forrester, has updated her members about the progress of the ongoing Irish Water works in the Oldtown area of Letterkenny and at Veagh on the dual carriageway outside the town.



She informed them of the following points.

R250/Oldtown Road:



- No construction will take place on October 28. Work will resume on October 29.

- Pipe laying works now complete on Oldtown Road/Lower Main Street roundabout.

- Pipe laying works continuing along R250 Road.

- Road and footpath reinstatement works are ongoing on Oldtown Road.

- Traffic management has been implemented. This involves manually controlled traffic lights on Oldtown Road/Lower Main Street/Convent Road and R250 during peak hours.

Letterkenny to Veagh:



Traffic management is in place on N13 Dual Carriageway between N13/N14 Manor Roundabout and Dry Arch Roundabout with two lanes open until 10am each day and then reduced to one lane after 10am.

"We have been having meetings about the proposed work on the upgrade of the four lane road from Dry Arch to Polestar along with councillors. The next meeting is scheduled for early November."

She added she would then send a note out to inform you of the proposed strategy for that work that is likely to start in 2020.